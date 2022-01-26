William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of William Penn Bancorp stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.06 million and a P/E ratio of 24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23. William Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi acquired 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $37,716.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $61,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,095 shares of company stock valued at $283,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of William Penn Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.