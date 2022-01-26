Wing Finance (WING) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

