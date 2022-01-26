WINkLink (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $279.78 million and approximately $266.00 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.23 or 0.06632297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.77 or 0.99740378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050873 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

