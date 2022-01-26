WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

