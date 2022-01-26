WMS Partners LLC Cuts Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of MJ opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.