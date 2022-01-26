WMS Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 58.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $143.10 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

