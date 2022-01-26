WMS Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

