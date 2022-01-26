WMS Partners LLC Invests $379,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $131.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

