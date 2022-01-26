WMS Partners LLC Sells 130 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $1,940,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,116,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,087,000 after purchasing an additional 310,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.58 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

