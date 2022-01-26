WMS Partners LLC Sells 476 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 838,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 556,326 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,644,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,290,000 after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $169.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $144.67 and a one year high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

