Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Woodward posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Woodward by 3.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Woodward by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 5.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.77. 7,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

