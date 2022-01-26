World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

WRLD traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.30. The stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50. World Acceptance has a one year low of $110.92 and a one year high of $265.75.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in World Acceptance by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

