World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Issues Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share.

World Acceptance stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,719. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $110.92 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.97.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

