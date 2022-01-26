Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.79

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.79 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 3810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.01.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

