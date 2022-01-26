WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WPP. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.53) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.13) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.58) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,238.67 ($16.71).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,157 ($15.61) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,122.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The company has a market cap of £13.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.73. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 748.65 ($10.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.48).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

