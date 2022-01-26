Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Cap of $2.03 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $391.72 or 0.01027467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $636.59 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.95 or 0.06856249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,001.68 or 0.99676431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050468 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,179,284 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

