WSFS Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WSFS Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.