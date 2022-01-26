Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce sales of $10.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.76 million and the highest is $12.83 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $20.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $82.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $100.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $105.84 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $156.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

YMAB stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 984,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,259 shares of company stock worth $4,756,774. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

