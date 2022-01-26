YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of YETI worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,979 shares of company stock valued at $8,162,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

