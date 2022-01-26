Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will report $133.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $135.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $491.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.80 million to $493.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $681.12 million, with estimates ranging from $667.20 million to $694.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BROS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE BROS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 2,112,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,766. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

