Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.02). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. 9,171,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,727,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

