Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $954.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post sales of $954.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $866.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $914.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,783. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $268.74 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.99 and its 200 day moving average is $315.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,163 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 354.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

