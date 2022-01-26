Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce sales of $60.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.73 million. Materialise reported sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $233.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Materialise by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Materialise by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Materialise has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 168.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

