Zacks: Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $223.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.50 million and the lowest is $221.60 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $210.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $808.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.45. 4,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after buying an additional 829,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

