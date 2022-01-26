Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.94. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 870%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

NYSE HLT traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $144.82. 2,823,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,607. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $159.21.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

