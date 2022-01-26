Zacks: Analysts Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,595 shares of company stock worth $732,275. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.55.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.