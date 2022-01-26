Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

CHCT traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. 96,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 207.15%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

