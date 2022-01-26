Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday.

ENTX stock remained flat at $$2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 329,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,057. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $10.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 692,912 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,071,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

