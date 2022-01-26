Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report sales of $61.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the highest is $73.83 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16,429.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $142.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $155.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $365.25 million, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $380.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $36,245.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,022 shares of company stock worth $4,929,715. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

LIND traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,614. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a market cap of $791.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.39.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.