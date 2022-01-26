Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.61.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.37. 9,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,967. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 121.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.49. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.