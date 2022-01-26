Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to announce sales of $31.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.52 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLPR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CLPR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 72,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,157. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $142.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 48.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

