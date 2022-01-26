Zacks: Brokerages Expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

FFIE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,524. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,079,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth about $22,746,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,880,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,476,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

