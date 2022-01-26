Zacks: Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Post $1.41 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Garmin reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.02. 10,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,792. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.