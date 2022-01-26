Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) to Sell

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “
ELYM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. 39,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,252. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile
Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.
Featured Article: Market Perform
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.