Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to “Hold”

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $765.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equinix’s global data-center portfolio is well-positioned to gain from tailwinds, such as high demand for inter-connected data-center space, driven by the acceleration in enterprise cloud adoption and increasing cloud or Internet customers’ demands. It continues focusing on acquisitions and developments to expand its data-center capacity in the key markets and strengthen its competitive positioning and global reach. In January, Equinix opened an IBX data center to boost its presence in Paris. However, huge capital outlays required for expansion moves and stiff competition from carrier-neutral data centers are headwinds. The recent trend in estimate revisions for fourth-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook. Shares of Equinix have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $866.33.

Equinix stock opened at $719.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $793.02 and its 200 day moving average is $809.73. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

