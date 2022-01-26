Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZEN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Zendesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.92.

Zendesk stock opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $515,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,596 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

