Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

