Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $166.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.06.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.07. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

