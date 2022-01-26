Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

