Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to announce $221.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.00 million and the highest is $221.70 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $490.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $903.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $4,458,472.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $544,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 961,200 shares of company stock valued at $34,670,928 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZWS traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $30.16. 1,256,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,503. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

