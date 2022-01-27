$0.21 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. MP Materials posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.
In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 13.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $4,596,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after acquiring an additional 198,829 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $862,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MP traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $38.21. 35,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,622. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 3.45. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $53.03.
About MP Materials
MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
