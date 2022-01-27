$0.41 EPS Expected for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrightSphere Investment Group.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,070,000 after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 810,839 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSIG stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.