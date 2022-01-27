$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.23. General Electric posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.61. The stock had a trading volume of 140,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.