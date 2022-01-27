$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. BCE reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

BCE opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

