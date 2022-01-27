$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.96. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ ON opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

