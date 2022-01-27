$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Illumina posted sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,404. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.36. The company had a trading volume of 956,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,850. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina has a 12 month low of $323.15 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.63.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

