$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,497. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.22. CME Group has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $234.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.