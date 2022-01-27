$1.19 EPS Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.27. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC opened at $183.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.45. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $143.10 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.