-$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce earnings per share of ($1.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.90). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($2.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($5.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,298. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

