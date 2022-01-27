$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

